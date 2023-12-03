Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BABA traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $73.99. 27,998,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,821,178. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

