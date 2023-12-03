Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 573,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 33,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,224,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 84,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,762,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,416. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

