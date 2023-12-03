Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Invests $217,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,998,000 after acquiring an additional 833,197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.2 %

MANH traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.92. 296,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,953. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $230.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

