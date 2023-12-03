iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,389,384 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

