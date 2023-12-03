iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2023

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,389,384 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.