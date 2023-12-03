Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $210.07 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

