Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AON by 21.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,562,000 after buying an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 12.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,281,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $326.77 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

