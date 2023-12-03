Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 416.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27. The company has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.