Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,771 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.27. 11,699,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,701. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

