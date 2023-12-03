Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 24,909 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

