The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Position Raised by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,632 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of AZEK worth $40,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Trading Up 2.3 %

AZEK stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. 2,215,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.