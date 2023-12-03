Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 106 shares of company stock valued at $188,086 in the last three months. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $74.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,746.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,772.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,634.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.65. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,659.43.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

