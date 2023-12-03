Prosight Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,343,359 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,343,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,213,000. Kura Oncology makes up about 4.4% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $739.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

