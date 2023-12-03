Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,758,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,759,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Acelyrin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $32,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin Stock Up 2.4 %

SLRN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 993,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,033. Acelyrin, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Equities analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLRN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

