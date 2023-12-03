Parsifal Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,204 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up about 8.7% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.69% of Lamb Weston worth $116,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.92. 1,669,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,003. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.