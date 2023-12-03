Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 11,898,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,122,374. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.