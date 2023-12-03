FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.42. 1,994,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.57. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.