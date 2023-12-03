Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 123 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $143.41. 4,903,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day moving average is $143.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

