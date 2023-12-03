SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $545,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 253,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8,121.9% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.47.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $405.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.49 and a 12-month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

