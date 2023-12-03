Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Gartner worth $45,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 16.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $441.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $441.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.50.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $35,684,617. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

