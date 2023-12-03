Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 25,772 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.