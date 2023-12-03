Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Shares of PGR opened at $162.46 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

