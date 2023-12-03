AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after buying an additional 625,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

