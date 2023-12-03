SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.