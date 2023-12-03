SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 19 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $690.79 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $694.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $597.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.43.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

