BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WST opened at $351.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.15 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

