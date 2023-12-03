Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,646 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.