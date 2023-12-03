Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.07.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.61 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

