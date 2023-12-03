Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $656,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 161.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

