Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $109,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.