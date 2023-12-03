NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 198,563 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $700,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $467.65. 36,931,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

