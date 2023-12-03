Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 41,609 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,609 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $95,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $31.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,652.01. The company had a trading volume of 377,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,336.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,287.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

