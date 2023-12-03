Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,671,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,920. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

