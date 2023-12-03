Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 60,084 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,084 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $414.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.