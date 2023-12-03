CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

