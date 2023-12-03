Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,220 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 648,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $74.81 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.