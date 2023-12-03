Lcnb Corp Purchases 500 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.66. 1,576,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average of $204.50. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

