Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.7% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.84. 8,916,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,987. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

