Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.9% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.