Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 20.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 228.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 230,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 160,243 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 35.3% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.