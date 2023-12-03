Lcnb Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. 4,016,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,825. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

