Cerity Partners LLC Has $22.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

