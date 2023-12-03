International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 158,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 53.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 15,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 439.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

