Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.49% of Molina Healthcare worth $86,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.76. The company had a trading volume of 340,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,675. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.72 and its 200-day moving average is $318.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $716,648 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.