Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 13,993 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $158.38. 10,342,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,593. The firm has a market cap of $381.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

