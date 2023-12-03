Woodson Capital Management LP Sells 96,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 2.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
