Woodson Capital Management LP Sells 96,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 2.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.