Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 6,042 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $67,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,845,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,959,772. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.