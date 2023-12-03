Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Akaris Global Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Akaris Global Partners LP trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 6.0% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,538,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

