BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $185.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

