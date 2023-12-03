Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

