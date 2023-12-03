Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.65.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.